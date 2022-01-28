The 25-year-old, who finished as top scorer with 21 goals in the League of Ireland Premier Division last term and also impressed for Bohs in their Europa Conference League run, had also been linked with Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

A free agent after he rejected the offer of a new deal from Bohs, the 2021 PFAI player of the year was also the subject of interest from clubs in Scotland, Holland and Denmark.

Paul Warne.

Dundee and Ross County were among those who threw their hat in the ring to sign him while Aarhus and Sparta Rotterdam were among the European clubs also linked with a move.

Manager Paul Warne has revealed his delight at the signing of Kelly, who he has monitored since the close season.

Warne commented: "He's a player we've watched since the summer. He had a good season with Bohemians. Rob (Scott) and Chris (Trotter) went over to watch him in the cup final. He got a calf injury so he didn't play that long. It was his first game back.

"He's just a bit of a warrior, a bit game. I love a player with a bit of a back-story of non-league or a knock-back, someone who really wants to prove themselves. He's an old-fashioned centre-forward. If you put the ball between the posts he’ll go and attack it.

"We could always do with more goals, quite obviously. Potentially, Georgie could do it for us. He's done at one level, this is a different level now. He's done really well in his fitness tests but he hasn't trained properly for six or seven weeks so he's a little bit ring-rusty. I've brought him in because I want an archetypal number 9. Over the course of his time with us we can improve him."