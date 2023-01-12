New signing Anthony Knockaert can give Huddersfield Town 'a real lift' as loan trio also return

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head of football operations Leigh Bromby is confident that new loan signing Anthony Knockaert will give the struggling Terriers a big lift in their fight against Championship relegation.

The Frenchman, who joins from Fulham, was named as the division's player of the season in 2016-17 for his exploits at Brighton, memorably promoted to the top-flight alongside the Terriers in that feted season.

The midfielder's latest second-tier mission is an entirely different brief with Town - the joint lowest scorers in the division - badly in need of inspiration in the final third.

Knockaert, 31, who also has previous experience in England with Leicester and Nottingham Forest, spent the first half of the season with Greek outfit Volos.

Anthony Knockaert. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

His ability to cut in from the right on his left foot, allied to his dribbling skills will provide another attacking dimension for a side not just light on goals, but also creative wherewithal.

Bromby commented: “Anthony possesses the type of individual talent that is a rare find, so we’re absolutely delighted to have him with us for the remainder of the season.

"He has a proven track record at this level and a real hunger to contribute in England again, so that ticks a lot of boxes for us. This is the type of signing we hope can give the club a real lift both on and off the field, with his high profile earned through countless memorable goals and performances that we hope will continue with our shirt on his back.

“He gives us something completely different in the final third whilst complimenting who we are and what we want to be as a team.”

Head coach Mark Fotheringham added: “This is the type of signing that shows our ambition and commitment to getting out of our current predicament, with Anthony giving us a completely different point of attack in an area of the pitch that we’ve been badly hampered by injury.

“You cannot underestimate someone with the track record and experience Anthony has, and that will be invaluable in such an important stretch of the season. He’ll be getting involved with training straightaway, and we’ll hope to have him up to speed and available as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Scott High, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Josh Koroma have now officially returned from loan spells at Rotherham United, Wigan and Portsmouth respectively.

They will be given the chance to impress and stake a claim for involvement in a definitive second-half of the season both for their club and in their careers.

Bromby added: “As we’re only too aware, things evolve at a rapid pace in football. Much like ourselves, all three of those sides have experienced a significant amount of change since those deals were first agreed.

"As a result, we’ve made the decision for Scott to rejoin us from Rotherham, exercising our right to recall him, with Wigan and Portsmouth exercising theirs to send Rarmani and Josh back to us.

