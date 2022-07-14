Newcastle United midfielder and Bristol Rovers hero Elliot Anderson addresses future amid Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday links

The 19-year-old scored the decisive goal for Rovers last season as they dramatically defeated Scunthorpe United 7-0 to secure automatic promotion via goal difference on the final day.

Anderson is currently with the Newcastle squad for their pre-season tour of Austria and has been linked with both Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player, who scored eight goals and claimed five assists in 21 games for Bristol Rovers last campaign, wants to fight for his place at Newcastle but has no qualms about leaving for another loan spell.

"I've just got to try and impress as much as I can really, and do my best," said Anderson, who is reportedly attracting interest from more than just Huddersfield and Wednesday.

"I've got to try and compete for a place around the team and see how I can do. I think not trying too hard to do that (is important) - just do your stuff, and see if you catch an eye, and work as hard as you can.

"It's kind of like a free hit - I'll give it my best shot, and if they think I need another season out (on loan), I'm happy to do that. Whatever's best for me.

"I'd say for me, probably playing games is the most important thing, to be honest - carrying on my run that I have, and just trying to keep striving.

ELLIOT ANDERSON: Is open to going out on loan from Newcastle United amid reports Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in the player. Picture: Getty Images.