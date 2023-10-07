All Sections
Newport County 1 Harrogate Town 2: George Thomson and Anthony O’Connor on target in Harrogate win

Goals either side of half-time from George Thomson and Anthony O’Connor earned Harrogate Town a 2-1 win at Newport County.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 7th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:38 BST
George Thomson found the net for Harrogate Town. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesGeorge Thomson found the net for Harrogate Town. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The home side pulled one back as Will Evans netted his 10th goal of the season in all competitions, but they could not break down a stubborn Sulphurites defence for a second time.

Thomson’s deflected strike from 25 yards out gave the visitors a 1-0 lead three minutes before the break.

And it was 2-0 in the 52nd minute when Thomson’s corner was flicked on and O’Connor headed in from close range at the far post.

County responded quickly as Evans pulled a goal back six minutes later when he slid in to convert substitute Lewis Payne’s cross from the right.

But, despite switching to three up front late on with the addition of substitute Olly Thomas, they could not force their way back into the match.

Aaron Wildig headed against a post with four minutes remaining, but Harrogate held on for a third win in four games.

