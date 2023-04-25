Harrogate are six points clear of second-bottom Hartlepool United who have two games left to play. But the Sulphurites have a vastly superior goal difference of -11 to Hartlepool’s -28.
However, that will be put to the test at Rodney Parade against a side that have beaten them 4-0 on each of their last two meetings; last season in the corresponding fixture and back in August in North Yorkshire when goals from Omar Bogle twice, Thierry Nevers and a Kayne Ramsay own goal left Harrogate in a bleak position to start the season.
The Town that head to south Wales tonight are much improved, and even though they lost 3-1 at promotion-chasing Northampton Town on Saturday, three draws in which they come from 2-0 down on each occasion and a 3-0 win over Walsall in their previous four games had moved them into position to secure their safety.
Even in defeat at Sixfields, manager Simon Weaver – for who Alex Pattison is a doubt – saw much to be impressed with.
"I feel we are on the move as a team and I think we’re looking better and better,” said the long-serving manager.
“We were silky smooth at times and we were good to watch but we need to combine that with defensive stability. There was great energy and a confidence about the team.”
Last six matches: Newport County DWLWLW; Harrogate Town DDDDWL.
Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).
Last time: Newport 4 Harrogate 0; January 15, 2022; League Two.