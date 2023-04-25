Almost mathematically safe for another season in League Two, Harrogate Town can rubber-stamp their EFL status with a positive result at Newport County tonight.

Harrogate are six points clear of second-bottom Hartlepool United who have two games left to play. But the Sulphurites have a vastly superior goal difference of -11 to Hartlepool’s -28.

However, that will be put to the test at Rodney Parade against a side that have beaten them 4-0 on each of their last two meetings; last season in the corresponding fixture and back in August in North Yorkshire when goals from Omar Bogle twice, Thierry Nevers and a Kayne Ramsay own goal left Harrogate in a bleak position to start the season.

The Town that head to south Wales tonight are much improved, and even though they lost 3-1 at promotion-chasing Northampton Town on Saturday, three draws in which they come from 2-0 down on each occasion and a 3-0 win over Walsall in their previous four games had moved them into position to secure their safety.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver looks on during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Harrogate Town at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Even in defeat at Sixfields, manager Simon Weaver – for who Alex Pattison is a doubt – saw much to be impressed with.

"I feel we are on the move as a team and I think we’re looking better and better,” said the long-serving manager.

“We were silky smooth at times and we were good to watch but we need to combine that with defensive stability. There was great energy and a confidence about the team.”

Last six matches: Newport County DWLWLW; Harrogate Town DDDDWL.

Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).