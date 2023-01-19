Mick McCarthy is set to replace Michael Appleton at Blackpool after the odds on the former Barnsley player being appointed at Bloomfield Road were slashed on Wednesday night.

Blackpool sacked Appleton as head coach after he was appointed in June 2022 for his second stint with the Seasiders having previously managed them between November 2012 and January 2013.

However, they are without a win in their last 10 Championship matches, with their last league win coming at the end of October – 2-1 against Coventry. An FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on January 7 relieved some pressure on the former Lincoln City boss but his final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are second from bottom in the table, level on points with Huddersfield Town in 22nd but are three points adrift of safety. McCarthy, who played over 250 times for Barnsley during his playing career, is reportedly the man poised to replace Appleton.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Mick McCarthy, Manager of Cardiff City applauds the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 1/25 to take over, according to the bookmakers, following several reports on Wednesday evening he was due to take on the position. He has had spells managing Millwall, the Republic of Ireland, Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich Town, Republic of Ireland, APOEL and most recently Cardiff City in 2021.

He left the Welsh club by mutual consent 15 months ago following a club record eighth successive defeat against Middlesbrough and has been out of work since. Blackpool face Huddersfield on Saturday in a huge fixture for both clubs as they battle relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Blackpool manager odds (correct as of 11pm, January 18, 2023)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Wellens – 7/1

Eric Ramsey – 10/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leam Richardson – 12/1

Mark Warburton – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Pulis – 12/1

Sean Dyche – 14/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder – 16/1

Duncan Ferguson – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Warnock – 16/1