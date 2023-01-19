Blackpool sacked Appleton as head coach after he was appointed in June 2022 for his second stint with the Seasiders having previously managed them between November 2012 and January 2013.
However, they are without a win in their last 10 Championship matches, with their last league win coming at the end of October – 2-1 against Coventry. An FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest on January 7 relieved some pressure on the former Lincoln City boss but his final game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Watford last weekend.
Blackpool are second from bottom in the table, level on points with Huddersfield Town in 22nd but are three points adrift of safety. McCarthy, who played over 250 times for Barnsley during his playing career, is reportedly the man poised to replace Appleton.
He is 1/25 to take over, according to the bookmakers, following several reports on Wednesday evening he was due to take on the position. He has had spells managing Millwall, the Republic of Ireland, Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich Town, Republic of Ireland, APOEL and most recently Cardiff City in 2021.
He left the Welsh club by mutual consent 15 months ago following a club record eighth successive defeat against Middlesbrough and has been out of work since. Blackpool face Huddersfield on Saturday in a huge fixture for both clubs as they battle relegation.
Next Blackpool manager odds (correct as of 11pm, January 18, 2023)
Mick McCarthy – 1/25
Richie Wellens – 7/1
Eric Ramsey – 10/1
Leam Richardson – 12/1
Mark Warburton – 12/1
Tony Pulis – 12/1
Sean Dyche – 14/1
Chris Wilder – 16/1
Duncan Ferguson – 16/1
Neil Warnock – 16/1
Steve Bruce – 16/1