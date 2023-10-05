Bradford City are in need of a new manager.

A slow start to the season has led to the dismissal of Mark Hughes, a man considered a coup when he was first appointed as Bantams boss.

He led the club into the play-offs last season but had recently drawn the ire of the Bradford fans by overseeing a string of lacklustre displays.

A 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.