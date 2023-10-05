Next Bradford City manager: Available coaches including ex-Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Hull City bosses
Bradford City are in need of a new manager.
A slow start to the season has led to the dismissal of Mark Hughes, a man considered a coup when he was first appointed as Bantams boss.
He led the club into the play-offs last season but had recently drawn the ire of the Bradford fans by overseeing a string of lacklustre displays.
A 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Here are 11 out-of-work coaches Bradford could now potentially turn to in their hunt for a new boss.
