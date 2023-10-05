All Sections
Next Bradford City manager: Available coaches including ex-Huddersfield Town, Blackpool and Hull City bosses

Bradford City are in need of a new manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST

A slow start to the season has led to the dismissal of Mark Hughes, a man considered a coup when he was first appointed as Bantams boss.

He led the club into the play-offs last season but had recently drawn the ire of the Bradford fans by overseeing a string of lacklustre displays.

A 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Here are 11 out-of-work coaches Bradford could now potentially turn to in their hunt for a new boss.

Last club: Portsmouth

1. Danny Cowley

Last club: Portsmouth Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Last club: Wigan Athletic

2. Leam Richardson

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Last club: Blackpool

3. Mick McCarthy

Last club: Blackpool Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Last club: Cheltenham Town

4. Wade Elliott

Last club: Cheltenham Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Related topics:Hull CityBlackpoolBradfordTranmere Rovers