Kevin McDonald’s stint as caretaker manager of Bradford City is over – but the Bantams do not yet have a new permanent figure at the helm.

The veteran midfielder has stood down from his post as interim boss, returning to the dressing room as a player.

Mark Trueman is now in charge of the Bantams on a temporary basis, taking the reins until a replacement for Mark Hughes is found.

Bradford have confirmed their next managerial announcement will concern the unveiling of a new boss.

In a club statement, the Bantams said: “We had a conversation over the weekend, and agreed that following the EFL Trophy game against Manchester City under-21s, would come the right time for Kevin to step back into the dressing room as a player.

“Mark Trueman is no stranger to this role, and has our full backing and confidence heading into this weekend’s FA Cup first-round visit of Wycombe.

“The next update we provide will be the unveiling of our new men’s first-team manager.”

