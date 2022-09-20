Next Cardiff City manager: Ex-Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic defender made big favourite

Cardiff announced the departure of Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.

A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”

Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as caretaker manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1.

Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis in October last year and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan. Hudson joined the club as a first-team coach in November last year.

But the Bluebirds slumped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their final six matches of the season.

Mark Hudson is the favourite to take over at Cardiff City. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Hudson played over 100 games for Cardiff before joining Huddersfield in 2014, he would go on to hit a century of appearances for the Terriers.