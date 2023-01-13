Chelsea boss Graham Potter admitted to disappointment and frustration as the pressure increased on him following Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea have now won just one of their last nine Premier League games and also saw Joao Felix sent off on his debut for a rash challenge on Kenny Tete midway through the second half.

Kalidou Koulibaly had struck early in the second half to cancel out Willian’s opener for the hosts before Felix was given his marching orders. Fulham secured victory when Carlos Vinicius took advantage of poor positioning from Kepa Arrizabalaga to head home with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

It was only the second time Fulham had beat their West London rivals since 1979.

He said: “It’s really frustrating, it’s incredibly challenging, it’s a tough moment, I feel for the supporters. We’re disappointed to lose tonight I thought it was a relatively even game in the first half.

“We had a couple of good chances, but I think the basics we can do a little bit better in terms of our defending and our football actions. At the same time we get back in the game and then the red card, it’s where we’re at at the moment where things can happen for us.

“Obviously losing Denis (Zakaria) beforehand as well, so we just adjusted and then Joao was obviously having a fantastic impact on the game and you could see his quality. So, to lose him, and then to lose him for three matches it’s just really disappointing.”

With the pressure increased on Potter, here is who the bookmakers tip to take over if the former Brighton man is sacked, with odds correct at the time of publishing.

