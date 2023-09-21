All Sections
Next Cheltenham Town manager: Barnsley hero among favourites with ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United men

A current Barnsley coach is among the favourites to take charge of League One side Cheltenham Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:42 BST

Martin Devaney is a beloved figure at Oakwell but is also well thought of at Cheltenham, having started his playing career with the Robins.

There is currently a vacancy at his former club, following their decision to sack Wade Elliott as manager.

Elliott had previously stepped into the role to replace Michael Duff, who moved to Barnsley and worked alongside Devaney.

Also among the favourites for the Robins job are faces familiar with Sheffield United and Leeds United.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to become the next Cheltenham Town manager.

Here are the favourites to succeed Wade Elliott as Cheltenham Town manager.

