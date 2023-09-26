All Sections
Next Cheltenham Town manager: Celtic icon favourite for job ahead of ex-Rotherham United and Wrexham man

A face familiar with fans of Rotherham United and Wrexham is among the favourites to take charge of League One side Cheltenham Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST

There is a vacancy at the club following their decision to part company with Wade Elliott.

The decision was made with Cheltenham rock bottom of the third tier following a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

Kevin Russell, Elliott’s assistant, is currently in charge of the club on a temporary basis.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Elliott.

Here are the favourites to become Cheltenham Town's next manager.

1. Next Cheltenham Town manager

Here are the favourites to become Cheltenham Town's next manager. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

33/1

2. 12. Keith Curle

33/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

33/1

3. 11. Paul Tisdale

33/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

25/1

4. 10. Steve Cotterill

25/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

