Next Cheltenham Town manager: Celtic icon favourite for job ahead of ex-Rotherham United and Wrexham man
A face familiar with fans of Rotherham United and Wrexham is among the favourites to take charge of League One side Cheltenham Town.
There is a vacancy at the club following their decision to part company with Wade Elliott.
The decision was made with Cheltenham rock bottom of the third tier following a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United.
Kevin Russell, Elliott’s assistant, is currently in charge of the club on a temporary basis.
Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Elliott.
