Next Colchester United manager: Ex-Leeds United, Millwall, Crawley Town and Arsenal men among favourites
Yet another vacancy has opened up in the EFL.
Colchester United pulled the trigger over the weekend, axing Ben Garner as head coach following a slow start to the season.
The U’s sit 23rd in League Two, having lost nine of their opening 13 games.
There are some high-profile figures among the favourites to succeed Garner, including faces familiar with fans of Leeds United and Millwall.
Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the role.
1 / 4