Head professional development phase coach Chad Gribble and youth development phase transition coach Paul Green will take temporary charge of first team affairs, but chairman David Blunt says the process of replacing McSheffrey is “well underway”.

“We expect to conclude interviews this week with an appointment to be made soon afterwards,” he said.

The loss to Carlisle left Rovers 12th in the table with 21 points from 14 matches, three points outside the play-offs as they seek an immediate return to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the early favourite to be appointed. The 50-year-old is out of work after leaving Burton Albion last month.

During his playing career he represented a number of top clubs, including Chelsea, Leeds United, Middlesbrough in the Premier League and as well as Atlético Madrid in La Liga.

As a manager, he has had two spells at Burton and has also taken charge of QPR and Northampton Town in England.

David Artell, who left Crewe after five years in April, is also near top of the bookmakers list. He played for a number of clubs during his playing days. He made his professional debut with Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink manager of Burton Albion gestures during the pre-season friendly match between Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest at Pirelli Stadium on July 12, 2022 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Next Doncaster Rovers manager odds (correct as of October 17, 2022, 11.30am)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 4/1

David Artell – 5/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Woodgate – 8/1

Graham Alexander – 10/1

Paul Hartley – 12/1

Paul Tisdale – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Ferguson – 12/1

Chris Wilder – 14/1

Liam Rosenior – 14/1

Pete Wild – 14/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Keane – 16/1

Kenny Jackett – 16/1

Andy Woodman – 16/1

John McGreal – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Edwards – 16/1