Gareth Southgate has enjoyed a rollercoaster of a tenure as England manager.

He took charge of a disjointed national team seemingly devoid of confidence, turning the Three Lions into genuine major tournament contenders.

The former Middlesbrough boss in now seven years into his reign and although he does not appear set to depart, there are always eyes on the future.

Conversations regarding a Southgate successor were reignited this week by the FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham’s insistence that England Women boss Sarina Wiegman could one day lead the men’s team.

But who are the favourites to replace Southgate?

Here are the Sky Bet favourites to become the next permanent manager of the England men’s team.

1 . Next England manager favourites Here are the favourites to become England's next manager.

2 . 17. Arsene Wenger 28/1

3 . 16. Thomas Frank 25/1