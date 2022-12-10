Next England manager: Gareth Southgate non-committal over future after World Cup defeat to France

Gareth Southgate was non-committal over his future as England manager after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Southgate led the Three Lions to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago before losing the European Championship final to Italy on penalties at Wembley last summer.

England were undone by a stunning Aurelien Tchouameni strike and a marvellous Antoine Griezmann cross which was guided home by Oliver Giroud as Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot before hitting a second effort from 12 yards over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate was questioned about his future as manager after the game, with the former Middlesbrough player contracted to remain in charge until the end of Euro 2024.

England manager Gareth Southgate during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think after every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected. It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decisions.”

He added: “These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need a bit of time to reflect. I think that’s the right thing to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV pundits Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright all felt Southgate staying on with the national side would be the best choice for all involved.

Neville said: “I would love Gareth to stay on for two years. I’d love to stay on beyond that whether it’s as a coach or whether it be a role in the FA deciding the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's Harry Kane is consoled by manager Gareth Southgate following defeat in the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“England in the last 10 years have won youth tournaments, won the women’s tournament in the summer, we’ve got to the men’s final, we’ve got good technical players, England are in a good place - lets be clear. We’ve gone out of tournaments in a disgrace in the past thinking ‘what do we do for the future?’ We’ve got a great future and he’s a part of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane added: "You’d fully expect Gareth to stay on for the Euros. Obviously, he’ll have an exit plan in his head. You look at the players they’ll be making the decisions over the next few months. He’s done a brilliant job but he’ll have to look at the future, the family situation, does he want to give it a couple of years? Hopefully he does."

Wright concluded: "I’ll have to agree with Gary. The leadership skills, he’s one of the most successful manager’s since Sir Alf Ramsey. I’d like to see him still doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he’s not, he's going going to manage some role for England at different levels of the game. It’s disappointing even to the point where I said we came back twice because I couldn't see Harry missing it."

If Southgate does decide to walk away early, here’s who the bookmakers think could be in the frame to replace him...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next England manager odds (correct as of December 10, 2022)

Mauricio Pochettino – 4/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Tuchel – 5/1

Brendan Rodgers – 8/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe – 10/1

Graham Potter – 12/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Lampard – 16/1

Steve Cooper – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Gerrard – 16/1