Next England manager odds: Graham Potter the surprise favourite to be next Three Lions boss, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe and ex-Spurs manager also among contenders

Gareth Southgate’s job looks less secure after England were relegated from the Nations League’s top tier with a tepid 1-0 defeat to Italy on Friday night.

The Three Lions reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties but have struggled of late.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A miserable Nations League campaign, which has not seen Southgate’s side score from open play, has raised concern ahead of the winter World Cup.

Harry Kane of England shakes hands with Gareth Southgate after the final whistle of during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Italy and England at San Siro on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

England failed to win any of their four June fixtures and produced a meek response to their 4-0 Molineux mauling against Hungary, with Giacomo Raspadori sealing Roberto Mancini’s Italy a 1-0 victory on Friday night.

A fifth-straight match without a win means Southgate’s men have been relegated from Group A of the Nations League – a competition they finished third in three years ago – with a game to spare.

Boos were heard at the San Siro at the full-time whistle and Southgate admitted he understood the frustration from the travelling fans.

"It's really difficult to pinpoint why we are not scoring. I think we are getting into the right areas. We had the moments where we would have the pass but we just didn't deliver that final piece of quality tonight,” he reflected.

Graham Potter is the favourite with the bookies to be the next England manager, despite being appointed at Chelsea earlier this month. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

"I understand the reaction at the end because that's the results we have had in this competition. It’s an understandable emotional reaction."

The England boss was pleased with his side’s performance, however. He added: “It's difficult for me to be too critical of the performance. We had more possession, more shots, more shots on target.

"For large parts of the game we played very well. We didn’t deal with the decisive moment defensively. We had moments where we had the chance to be decisive in their final third which our quality wasn't quite right.

"It’s a spell where ultimately results are going to be the thing that everyone reacts to but I thought there were a lot of positives for us as a team tonight.

"Lots of good individual performances. I personally thought the performance is a step in the right direction. I completely understand because of the result that is not going to be the reaction."

With some supporters growing frustrated by England’s performances and results, here is who the bookmakers think could be the next permanent manager of the Three Lions...

Next England manager odds

Mauricio Pochettino – 5/1

Steve Cooper – 6/1

Arsene Wenger – 12/1

Brendan Rodgers – 16/1

Lee Carsley – 16/1

Thomas Tuchel – 16/1

Steven Gerrard – 18/1

Frank Lampard – 20/1

Wayne Rooney – 20/1

Pep Guardiola – 25/1

Scott Parker – 25/1