Next Fleetwood Town manager: Ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday men among favourites
Fleetwood Town are on the hunt for a new head coach having parted ways with Scott Brown.
The club have endured a difficult start to the League One season, losing five of their opening six games.
Brown has paid the price with his job, although it means there is now a vacancy that may prove tempting to out-of-work managers.
Among those currently unemployed are some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs, and many feature in the list of favourites to succeed Brown.
