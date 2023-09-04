All Sections
Next Fleetwood Town manager: Ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday men among favourites

Fleetwood Town are on the hunt for a new head coach having parted ways with Scott Brown.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:14 BST

The club have endured a difficult start to the League One season, losing five of their opening six games.

Brown has paid the price with his job, although it means there is now a vacancy that may prove tempting to out-of-work managers.

Among those currently unemployed are some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs, and many feature in the list of favourites to succeed Brown.

Here are BetVictor’s favourites to take charge of Fleetwood.

