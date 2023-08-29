There is a vacancy in the dugout at Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Lee Johnson has been axed by the club and there are some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs among the favourites to replace him.

The job at hand is a challenging one, with Hibs bottom of the Scottish Premiership having lost each of their first three games.

Johnson’s successor will have to try rejuvenate a struggling squad – but who will it be?

Here are the BetVictor favourites to take over at Hibs.

1 . Favourites for Hibernian job Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 12. Kjetil Knutsen 20/1 Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 11. Nathan Jones 20/1 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Photo Sales