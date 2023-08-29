Next Hibs manager: Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town bosses among favourites
There is a vacancy in the dugout at Scottish outfit Hibernian.
Lee Johnson has been axed by the club and there are some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs among the favourites to replace him.
The job at hand is a challenging one, with Hibs bottom of the Scottish Premiership having lost each of their first three games.
Johnson’s successor will have to try rejuvenate a struggling squad – but who will it be?
Here are the BetVictor favourites to take over at Hibs.
