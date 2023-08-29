All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Next Hibs manager: Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town bosses among favourites

There is a vacancy in the dugout at Scottish outfit Hibernian.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:39 BST

Lee Johnson has been axed by the club and there are some faces familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs among the favourites to replace him.

The job at hand is a challenging one, with Hibs bottom of the Scottish Premiership having lost each of their first three games.

Johnson’s successor will have to try rejuvenate a struggling squad – but who will it be?

Here are the BetVictor favourites to take over at Hibs.

Here are the favourites to replace Lee Johnson at Hibernian.

1. Favourites for Hibernian job

Here are the favourites to replace Lee Johnson at Hibernian. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. 12. Kjetil Knutsen

20/1 Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 11. Nathan Jones

20/1 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

4. 10. Danny Cowley

20/1 Photo: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Lee JohnsonHibsLeeds UnitedSheffield UnitedHuddersfield TownYorkshireScottish PremiershipBetVictor