Next Huddersfield Town manager: Ex-Terriers boss David Wagner made big favourite, Anthony Barry, Duncan Ferguson and Sean Dyche also in the running

The German-born manager spent four years with the Terriers between 2015 and 2019, earning promotion to the Premier League with the club in 2017 before leaving a season-and-a-half later.

He went onto manage Schalke 04 in his homeland before being appointed at Swiss side Young Boys but is currently out of work. The 50-year-old won 53 games in charge at the Terriers, drawing 31 and losing 71.

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is also among the early contenders, alongside Sean Dyche and Michael Carrick.

Danny Schofield was sacked as Huddersfield boss after just 69 days on Wednesday morning.

The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

A club statement read: “Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town. Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.

“The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.”

David Wagner is the early favourite to become the next Huddersfield Town boss. Picture: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

Next Huddersfield Town manager odds (correct as of September 14, 2022 at 15:55am)

David Wagner – 1/2

Anthony Barry – 5/2

Sean Dyche – 14/1

Daniel Farke – 16/1

Chris Hughton – 16/1

Michael Carrick – 16/1