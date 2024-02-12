All Sections
Next Huddersfield Town manager: Former Sheffield United and Barnsley FC bosses and ex-Juventus man lead race as Wayne Rooney emerges

Huddersfield Town’s manager search has entered a third week as the Terriers look for their third manager of the Championship season.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:26 GMT

Jon Worthington has been holding the fort admirably since Darren Moore was dismissed following the concession of a stoppage-time equaliser at QPR two weeks ago.

Club favourite Worthington oversaw a thumping 4-0 win over relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday in his first game in charge on Saturday February 3, and then a week later, his Terriers were 2-0 up at promotion-chasing Southampton before the heavily-resourced Saints swept to a 5-3 win in the second half.

Huddersfield are next in action on Wednesday night when Sunderland come to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wayne Rooney during his time as manager of DC United has emerged as a contender for the Huddersfield Town job (Picture: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)Wayne Rooney during his time as manager of DC United has emerged as a contender for the Huddersfield Town job (Picture: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Wayne Rooney during his time as manager of DC United has emerged as a contender for the Huddersfield Town job (Picture: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The work Worthington has done so far has moved him up to third favourite with most bookies to be named the next manager of Huddersfield Town. He is priced at 10/1 with some bookmakers.

The favourite though remains Michael Duff, the former Barnsley manager who led the Reds to last year’s League One play-off final before moving on to Swansea City in the Championship, where he was dismissed after less then six months. Duff is out of work and priced as the 4/6 favourite.

The relatively unknown Italian Paulo Bianco has moved up to second favourite at 6/4.

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington applauds the fans at full time following the 5-3 defeat at Southampton (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire)Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington applauds the fans at full time following the 5-3 defeat at Southampton (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire)
Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington applauds the fans at full time following the 5-3 defeat at Southampton (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire)

The manager of Modena in Serie B has previous coaching experience with Juventus.

Paul Heckingbottom, who has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in early December.

Heckingbottom, who previously managed Barnsley and Leeds United, is 12/1.

Among the usual names like Gareth Ainsworth (25/1) and Alex Neil (25/1) is an emerging darkhorse in Wayne Rooney.

The former England captain, who recently endured a disastrous spell at Birmingham City, is 33/1 and rising.

One man falling is David Wagner, the former fan-favourite Huddersfield manager now in charge of Norwich, who has gone out from 16/1 to 33/1.

