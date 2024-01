Huddersfield sacked manager Moore after just three wins from 23 matches in charge.

The Terriers drew 1-1 at fellow strugglers QPR on Sunday and lie 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said: “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped.

“There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Here’s a look at the contenders, per the current odds on BonusCodeBets

1 . Who will succeed Darren Moore at Huddersfield Town? Let's look at the contenders to be the next manager of Huddersfield Town? (Picture: Ed Sykes/Getty Images) Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

2 . Garry Monk - 10/1 Former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United manager Garry Monk is long odds at present (Picture: Steve Ellis) Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Scott Parker - 10/1 Former Bournemouth and Fulham manager Scott Parker has recently been working in Belgium. (Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales