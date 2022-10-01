Next Hull City manager: Ex-Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray player made favourite, ex-Huddersfield Town boss also in the running
Turkish coach Sergen Yalçın has been installed as the early favourite to be appointed at Hull City.
The 49-year-old played over 200 times for Beşiktaş in two spells with the club while also appearing for a number of teams throughout Turkey during his career.
Following the end of his playing career he went into management in the Beşiktaş academy before managing a host of clubs. His most recent job was with Beşiktaş where he won the league title in 2021.
Carlos Corberan, the former Huddersfield Town coach, has been installed as the second favourite. The Spaniard took the Terriers to the play-off final last season but left the club in the summer before later citing a lack of ambition as one of the reasons behind his departure.
Most Popular
He joined Olympiacos but was dismissed as head coach after only 11 games.
Hull parted company with manager Shota Arveladze on Friday - hours before their Championship defeat to Luton Town. The Tigers lost their last four matches before Arveladze’s departure, conceding 11 goals.
Arveladze signed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January but lasted just eight months, with chairman Acun Ilicali saying: “It became clear our views weren’t aligned.”
Georgian Arveladze, a former player with Ajax and Rangers, guided Hull to safety last season but has paid the price for their poor start to this campaign, with assistant head coach Peter van der Veen also leaving the club.
On Friday night, Ilicali said he wanted a manager who played entertaining football.
Next Hull City manager odds (correct as of 8am, October 1, 2022)
Sergen Yalcin – 2/1
Carlos Corberan – 8/1
Ersun Yanal – 12/1
Ismail Kartal – 12/1
Sean Dyche – 12/1
Scott Parker – 12/1
Rob Edwards – 14/1
Liam Rosenior – 14/1
Andy Dawson – 16/1
Kieran McKenna – 16/1
Tony Pulis – 16/1
Chris Hughton – 16/1