Next Hull City manager: Former Olympiacos boss and Sporting Lisbon player emerges as strong favourite

Former Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal continues to be linked with the position, although some reports have suggested that he is not in the equation despite leaving his position at Al Wahda.

He was the heavy favourite with the bookmakers earlier this week but Martins is now 1/3 to be appointed in East Yorkshire.

Ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and Sergen Yalcin are names which are said to figure prominently on City's short-list. Yalcin has spent his entire playing and managerial career in Turkey and won the Super Lig with Besiktas in 2020-21.

Pedro Martins on the touchline during his time as Olympiacos' head coach. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Martins has managed an astonishing 650 games as a manager, all with clubs in Portugal until he joined Olympiacos in 2018.

He was in charge at the Greek club for 221 fixtures winning 143 for an impressive win ratio just shy of 65 per cent. He left the club in August.

Portuguese news outlet Record reported that Martins was on his way to England to join Hull, with the manager also linked with a move to Premier League side Wolves.

Interim boss Andy Dawson takes charge of a second Hull game on Wednesday against Wigan Athletic.

Next Hull City manager odds (correct as of 9.35am, October 5, 2022)

Pedro Martins – 1/3

Carlos Carvalhal – 7/2

Sergen Yalçın – 10/1

Carlos Corberan – 16/1

Liam Rosenior – 16/1

Fatih Terim – 18/1

Scott Parker – 18/1

Andy Dawson – 20/1

Chris Wilder – 20/1