Next Hull City manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss re-emerges as favourite as search continues

The Tigers sacked the former Rangers and Ajax player on September 30, just hours before their Championship fixture with Luton Town.

Carvalhal, who twice helped Sheffield Wednesday reach the second tier play-offs, was made odds-on favourite by the bookmakers last week but was ruled out as Hull looked to appoint Pedro Martins.

However, on Friday, chairman Acun Ilicali confirmed that negotiations had ended with Martins about the vacant managerial position.

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Acun Ilıcalı, Owner of Hull City watches from the stand during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Luton Town at MKM Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Martins looked set to take charge of the club and the former Olympiacos boss was seen alongside Ilicali watching Hull’s win against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Ilicali issued an update on Friday morning confirming Martins would not become the new manager, adding “we didn’t feel we were able to meet his demands”.

Caretaker manager Andy Dawson remained in charge for Sunday’s Yorkshire derby as Hull lost 2-0 at Huddersfield Town and is second favourite to earn the job permanently.

Next Hull City manager odds (correct as of 4.35pm, October 10, 2022)

Andy Dawson – 11/2

Sergen Yalcin – 6/1

Chris Wilder – 12/1

Liam Rosenior – 14/1

Anthony Barry – 16/1

Carlos Corberan – 16/1

David Wagner – 16/1

Ersun Yanal – 16/1

Pedro Martins – 16/1

Rob Edwards – 16/1