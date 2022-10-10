Next Hull City manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss re-emerges as favourite as search continues
Carlos Carvalhal has re-emerged as the favourite to become the next manager at Hull City as the club’s search to replace Shota Arveladze heads towards a third week.
The Tigers sacked the former Rangers and Ajax player on September 30, just hours before their Championship fixture with Luton Town.
Carvalhal, who twice helped Sheffield Wednesday reach the second tier play-offs, was made odds-on favourite by the bookmakers last week but was ruled out as Hull looked to appoint Pedro Martins.
However, on Friday, chairman Acun Ilicali confirmed that negotiations had ended with Martins about the vacant managerial position.
Martins looked set to take charge of the club and the former Olympiacos boss was seen alongside Ilicali watching Hull’s win against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.
Ilicali issued an update on Friday morning confirming Martins would not become the new manager, adding “we didn’t feel we were able to meet his demands”.
Caretaker manager Andy Dawson remained in charge for Sunday’s Yorkshire derby as Hull lost 2-0 at Huddersfield Town and is second favourite to earn the job permanently.
Next Hull City manager odds (correct as of 4.35pm, October 10, 2022)
Carlos Carvalhal – 4/1
Andy Dawson – 11/2
Sergen Yalcin – 6/1
Chris Wilder – 12/1
Liam Rosenior – 14/1
Anthony Barry – 16/1
Carlos Corberan – 16/1
David Wagner – 16/1
Ersun Yanal – 16/1
Pedro Martins – 16/1
Rob Edwards – 16/1
Scott Parker – 16/1