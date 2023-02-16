Michael Skubala will continue in his role as interim head coach for Leeds United for the remainder of February as the club continue their search to bring in a long-term replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Skubala will continue to be assisted by Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas with the trio set to prepare the Whites for huge games against Everton and Southampton this month. The Toffees recently changed manager with Sean Dyche appointed following the sacking of Frank Lampard.

Southampton are also without a manager after Nathan Jones was dismissed before talks broke down to bring in Jesse Marsch as his replacement, with the American reportedly wanting a longer contract at the south coast club.

Leeds were interested in Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot among others, but were thwarted in their attempts to lure either of the men to Elland Road with both managers overseeing strong seasons at their respective clubs.

Ex-Wolves and Spurs head coach Nuno Espiritio Santo was linked with the position at the start of the week, as was former Liverpool midfielder and ex-Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Skubula took charge for both games against Manchester United last week.

The Whites drew 2-2 at Old Trafford before conceding two late goals at Elland Road in a disappointing result following another strong display. Of the experience, Skubala said: “I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club. We will continue work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long term future of the team.”

As the search goes on, here’s who the bookmakers are tipping to take over at Elland Road. Take a look...

