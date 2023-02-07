Real Madrid legend and three-time Champions League winner Raul has turned down the chance to become Leeds United’s new manager, according to reports in Spain.

AS report the Real Madrid Castilla boss, who are the Madrid club’s reserve side, rejected an offer to replace Jesse Marsch who was sacked on Monday following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest which left the Whites outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

It is claimed Raul is hesitant to leave Castilla in the middle of the season, with the club currently second in the Primera Federación Group 1 table, the third tier of Spanish football. The former Real Madrid player has been linked with top-flight jobs in Germany and Spain since taking charge of Madrid’s reserve side in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old moved into coaching with the Real Madrid academy after a decorated playing career. He won the Champions League three times with the Spanish giants, making over 550 appearances for the club and scoring more than 225 goals.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: Raul and Ian Rush present the UEFA Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He also earned 102 caps for Spain and scored 44 goals for his country and won the La Liga title six times with Madrid. A number of names have been linked with the Leeds vacancy since Marsch’s dismissal, including ex-United boss Marcelo Bielsa and former Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan, who is currently with West Brom.

Andoni Iraola is another Spaniard linked to the position, with the former Athletic Bilbao defender in charge at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad