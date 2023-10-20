All Sections
Next Millwall manager: Ex-Wolves man favourite ahead of former Leeds United, QPR and Birmingham City bosses

Millwall recently became the latest Championship club to part ways with their manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST

Gary Rowett has moved on from the Lions, having first taken charge of the club in 2019.

It now remains to be seen who will take the reins and breathe life into Millwall’s season.

Among the favourites are some familiar names, including former managers of Leeds United, Rangers and Birmingham City.

Here are the BetVictor favourites to succeed Rowett.

Here are the favourites to take on the Millwall job permanently.

Favourites for Millwall job

Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

25/1

12. Chris Wilder

25/1 Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

25/1

11. Frank Lampard

25/1 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

25/1

10. Emma Hayes

25/1 Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images

