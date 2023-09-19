Former Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday coach Stephen Clemence has emerged as the favourite to take charge of National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

The fifth-tier side recently parted company with David Unsworth following a winless run spanning seven games.

A statement released by Oldham read: “Following 12 months in his position as first-team manager, Oldham Athletic can confirm it has parted company with David Unsworth.

“After a strong finish to the 2022/2023 season, a sizeable investment in the playing budget and some highly promising signings during the summer, the start of the current campaign has unfortunately not met the expectations of the club.

Stephen Clemence is currently the favourite to take charge of Oldham Athletic. Image: Alex Morton/Getty Images

“Following the takeover of Oldham Athletic by the Rothwell family in July 2022, it has been one of their main principles to stay out of the day-to-day running of football activities within the business and provide stability for the long-term survival of the club.

“David signed for three seasons, to bring stability on the playing front, but despite the hard work and dedication of David and his coaching team, results have not worked out on the pitch.

“The board wishes David and his assistant, John Ebbrell, all the best for the future as they pursue their careers in club management. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it has not worked out as well as we all expected.”

Clemence is now the BetVictor favourite to take the reins at 4/5, sitting ahead of ex-Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

A former England youth international in his playing days, Clemence worked at both Hull and Wednesday as a coach alongside Steve Bruce.