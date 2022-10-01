Next Rotherham United manager: Ex-Stoke City, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Oldham Athletic man under consideration

The 43-year-old made over 350 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Peterborough United and Shrewsbury Town. He also had a short loan spell with the Millers in 2010.

Holden took up his first managerial position in November 2014 as he joined Oldham as first-team coach. He had a 41-game spell in charge at Bristol City between July 2020 and February 2021.

He won 18 games, drew five and lost the other 18. He was caretaker coach at Stoke City earlier this season, winning his only game in charge against Blackburn Rovers. He left the club as Alex Neil was appointed.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Dean Holden, Assistant Manager of Stoke City gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke City at Oakwell Stadium on March 08, 2022 in Barnsley, England. This game has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 and was originally planned on 12th January, 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Millers had this week eyed Mark Bonner as their next manager but the Cambridge United boss said he was staying put with the League One club.

Rotherham were led by Richard Wood and Lee Peltier for Saturday’s home Championship encounter with Wigan Athletic.

“I don’t comment on individuals. For me, whatever we do in the confines of Rotherham United is kept within Rotherham United,” Stewart told BBC Radio Sheffield of the club’s search for Paul Warne’s replacement.

"We are talking to some people who are already in a job, so we have to keep guard what is said to the media in order to protect other people."

When asked if Holden, who is currently not in a job, was a name under consideration, Stewart responded: “He is one that is being considered, along with others.

"If I am sounding negative it is because I am being protective. We have had a lot of quality and many names.

"It is probably the best quality we have had as we have searched for a manager. We are doing well in the Championship and we have got a good squad.