The Hatters boss, who had a short loan spell at Scaborough during his playing career, is 1/5 with the bookmakers to be appointed on the south coast after Hasenhuttl was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Jones is in his second spell at Luton, with his first stint in charge coming between 2016 and 2019 before he joined Stoke City. He returned to the Hatters in 2020 and led them to the Championship play-offs last term, as they were beaten by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

Confirming Hasenhuttl’s departure, a Southampton statement read: “Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad. However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Nathan Jones, manager of Luton Town applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Luton Town at Vicarage Road on October 23, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.”

Luton face Rotherham United on Saturday in their final game before the World Cup while Southampton are in action against Liverpool.

Next Southampton manager odds (correct as of 10.25am, November 7, 2022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Gallardo – 4/1

Sean Dyche – 12/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 13/1

Pedro Martins – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domenico Tedesco – 20/1

Rafa Benitez – 20/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 20/1

Bo Svensson – 25/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany – 25/1

Steven Gerrard – 25/1