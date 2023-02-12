News you can trust since 1754
Next Southampton manager: Ex-Leeds United, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers men among favourites to replace Nathan Jones

Recently-sacked Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is among the early favourites to replace Nathan Jones at Southampton.

By Ben McKenna
3 minutes ago

The American is 8/1 with the bookmakers to replace Jones, with Steven Gerrard and reported Whites managerial target Marcelo Gallardo leading the betting.

Southampton parted company with Jones on Sunday morning with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League. Jones’ departure was announced less than 24 hours after a 2-1 home defeat by 10-man Wolves which left Saints four points adrift of safety.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, reacts prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

It is the second time this season the club have dismissed their manager with Ralph Hasenhüttl sacked by the club at the start of November. He was replaced by Jones but the club had won just one of their last eight games, losing the other seven, under the Welshman.

Next Southampton manager odds (correct as of 10am, Sunday, February 12)

Steven Gerrard – 5/1

Marcelo Gallardo – 6/1

Jesse Marsch – 8/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 9/1

Arne Slot – 10/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 10/1

Rafa Benitez – 10/1

Sam Allardyce – 10/1

Scott Parker – 12/1

Ange Postecoglu – 16/1

Frank Lampard – 16/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 16/1

Michael Carrick – 16/1

