Championship outfit Stoke City are still on the lookout for a new manager – and there are some familiar faces among the favourites to fill the vacancy.

The Potters sacked Alex Neil earlier this month, wielding the axe following a dismal run of form that had left the club hovering precariously near the relegation zone.

In the statement confirming Neil’s exit, Stoke chairman John Coates said: “Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City, and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the club.

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time. Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”

A number of names have been linked with the post but a successor has yet to be appointed. Here are the BetVictor favourites to be unveiled as Stoke’s new manager.