A number of names have been linked to the vacancy with the Baggies following the decision to sack Steve Bruce earlier this month.

Now the ex-Bradford City midfielder is the favourite, having guided Plymouth to the top of the League One table after 14 games.

Ipswich Town are four points behind in second while Sheffield Wednesday are a point and a place further behind. Barnsley are in the top six but currently sit 13 points adrift of the leaders.

Reports earlier this week claimed Schumacher was one of the names being considered by West Brom.

He was linked with the managerial position at Huddersfield Town earlier this season before the club opted to appoint Mark Fotheringham.

Addressing the links to the West Yorkshire Championship side, Schumacher – who played over 100 times for the Bantams – said: "I'm not interested about going anywhere else. I love this job, I'm incredibly fortunate to be in this role at such an early stage in my career, to manage a massive club like this.

"I just need to keep getting better and focus on what I'm doing. I'm not bothered about anything else from the outside."

Next West Brom manager odds (correct as of 2.30pm, October 18, 2022)

Steven Schumacher – 13/8

Sean Dyche – 3/1

Gary Rowett – 4/1

Carlos Corberan – 9/2

Leam Richardson – 9/1

Chris Wilder – 12/1

Richard Beale – 16/1

Roy Keane – 16/1

Jody Morris – 18/1

Michael Carrick – 20/1

Rob Edwards – 20/1

