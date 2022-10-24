The Baggies parted company with manager Steve Bruce earlier this month after an eight-game winless run which left them sitting inside the Championship relegation zone.

The 61-year-old left the club after a little more than eight months at the helm. Former Newcastle United head coach Bruce was appointed as Valerien Ismael’s successor in February, three-and-a-half months after his turbulent reign at St James’ Park had drawn to a close.

Reports on Monday claimed that both Corberan and West Brom were eager to complete a deal for the Spaniard to become the club’s fifth permanent boss in under two years.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Carlos Corberan, Manager of Huddrsfield Town looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Barnsley at John Smith's Stadium on April 22, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Corberan became the odds-on favourite to take over and is now 1/12 to land the job while some bookmakers have stopped taking bets on the position.

Earlier this month, the former Huddersfield Town head coach said he was ready to return to management, providing it was the right fit. Corberan left Huddersfield in the summer after guiding the club to the Championship play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

He later cited a lack of ambition at the Terriers as his reason for leaving. He joined Olympiacos but was only in charge for 11 games before being relieved of his duties.

“If it is the right place to go, of course,” he said recently, when asked if he was ready to get back into management.

"We are coaches, what we love is to coach. The worst moment for me, is when you are without a team. The energy you have to improve your players, help your club and develop their resources – to go to the game and make your fans feel proud of the team.

"The feeling you have when you achieve this, is the best thing you can feel.”

Corberan spent time as coach of the Leeds United Under-23s before being appointed at Huddersfield. He was also assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.