Former Everton forward Duncan Ferguson has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to take over at Wigan Athletic.

Wigan sit in the Championship relegation zone – two places below Hull City and two spots ahead of Huddersfield Town – after sacking Leam Richardson ahead of their 2-1 win over 10-man Blackpool on Saturday.

Athletic sit a further three points adrift of Rotherham United in 16th with the majority of Championship sides not returning to action until December 10 after the division was paused for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Ferguson, who has managed a handful of games as caretaker manager at Everton, made over 200 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit while also having spells at Rangers and Newcastle United.

Reports have claimed the 50-year-old is talks with Wigan, having spent a number of years in the coaching set-up at Everton following his retirement in 2006.

Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa last month after a poor start to their Premier League campaign, is also among the leading names linked with the vacant managerial position.

The 42-year-old made over 500 appearances for Liverpool in his playing career, winning the Champions League, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup on three occasions. He moved into coaching after retiring with LA Galaxy in the MLS.

He started in the academy at Liverpool before joining Rangers, where he guided the club to their first league title in 10 years without losing a single game in 2020-21.

Everton's caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson (L) gestures from the sidelines as Aston Villa's English head coach Steven Gerrard (R) looks on during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Aston Villa at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on January 22, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Gerrard, who also won several England caps, moved to Villa in November 2021 but won just 13 of 40 games in charge before being dismissed.

Next Wigan Athletic manager (odds correct as of 1.20pm, October 15, 2022)

Steven Gerrard – 3/1

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Steven Gerrard, Manager of Aston Villa looks on following defeat in the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Shaun Maloney – 5/1

Neil Critchley – 6/1

Rob Edwards – 10/1

Steve Bruce – 12/1

Sean Dyche – 16/1

Mick McCarthy – 18/1

