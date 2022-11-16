Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has been made the early favourite to replace John Askey at York City.

The Minstermen confirmed the departure of last season’s promotion-winning manager on Wednesday morning. A statement read: “Following a number of discussions between the board and John Askey in recent weeks, York City Football Club has today decided to part company by ending his contract of employment.

“Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision. However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

“Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month. An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Jonathan Greening of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Millwall at City Ground on April 05, 2014 in Nottingham, England, (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

“We are eternally grateful to John for his efforts to help us gain promotion last season and wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

Williamson, who played over 100 times for Newcastle, is the manager of Gateshead and won the National League North title with the club last season. He has won 60 games of 125 matches in charge.

Jonathan Greening is also among the other leading names. The Scarborough-born midfielder started his career at York City in 1996 before moving to Manchester United. He also played for Middlesbrough, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Barnsley before returning to York for a short spell in 2015.

He ended his career at Tadcaster Albion 2017. He was appointed as manager of hometown club Scarborough Athletic in May 2021 and led the club to promotion to the National League North in his first season. They currently sit third in the division, two points off league leaders Brackley Town.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Mike Williamson of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Next York City manager odds (correct as of 12.30pm, November 16, 2022)

Jonathan Greening – 6/1

Nigel Adkins – 8/1

Graham Alexander – 8/1

Chris Beech – 10/1

Anthony Sweeney – 10/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 10/1

David Artell – 12/1

Clint Hill – 14/1

Gary McSheffrey – 16/1

Keith Hill – 16/1