Next York City manager: Former Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town and Notts County bosses among favourites

There is a vacancy in the dugout at National League outfit York City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

The club have parted ways with Michael Morton, ending his tenure after a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign.

His assistant, Tony McMahon, has taken charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

But who will be Morton’s permanent replacement?

Here are the BetVictor favourites to take charge at the LNER Community Stadium.

Here are the favourites to become the new York City manager.

1. Favourites for York City job

Here are the favourites to become the new York City manager. Photo: Emma Simpson/Getty Images

14/1

2. 9. Daryl McMahon

14/1 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

14/1

3. 8. David Artell

14/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

10/1

4. 7. Danny Cowley

10/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

