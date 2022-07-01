Nine teenagers sign maiden professional contracts with League Two outfit Bradford City

Dylan Youmbi, Jack Wilson, Cole Roberts, Bobby Pointon and Harvey Rowe, all 18, recently completed their two-year scholarship programmes within City’s academy and have all signed one-year deals.

Sixteen-year-old Jay Tinsdale, Noah Wadsworth and Sam Bentley, both 17 and Freddy Jeffreys, 16 - who will all move into the second year of their academy scholarships next season - have been offered one-year professional contracts to begin from the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

The nine players all featured throughout Martin Drury’s under-19s’ EFL Youth Alliance North East division title-winning campaign, and will remain available for selection in the side, which will be led by Ryan Farrell, next term.

Bradford City's intake of new professionals, including goalkeeper Heath Richardson (centre). Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

They follow goalkeeper Heath Richardson, 18, who also penned a first professional contract earlier this week, and will form a part of Mark Hughes’ first-team squad next season.

Drury, City’s head of coaching and player development, added: “These players will admit themselves that the past year or two across their scholarships have been challenging. They have been tested in a lot of different environments but have always shown that culture we try to instil.

“The biggest compliment we can give them is that we trust them to do the right things and make the right choices, whether we are around or not. Every time they step in the building, they know who they represent.

“In terms of what the supporters here demand, this group has honesty and relentless work ethic in abundance.

“We have a lot of attacking players this time around, which is very pleasing to see. In previous years, we have mainly seen defenders brought through, but here there are some really talented forward players who, looking at their numbers, we are really excited about.

“We are looking forward to continuing to support them and see them grow - both on and off the field.