Bradford City kept up their League Two promotion bid with a 3-0 win at Rochdale where the scoreline reflected the performance.

Sam Stubbs scored in the first five minutes and the visitors controlled the game from there, closing out a win manager Mark Hughes described as “strtaight-forward”.

Harry Lewis – a couple of faintly erratic moments but another clean sheet for him 6

Brad Halliday – defended solidly and got forward for a good headed chance too 7

LEADING THE WAY: Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood created the first two goals with free-kicks

Sam Stubbs – the goal that set the game up for Bradford only undermined slightly by an unpunished defensive slip 7

Romoney Crichlow – kept Rochdale's forwards quiet 7

Liam Ridehalgh – good performance by the left-back 7

Richie Smallwood – his set-piece delivery made the difference and was part of a strong all-round performance 8

Alex Gilliead – steady in midfield 6

Scott Banks – another goal for the winger, albeit with the help of a deflection 7

Jamie Walker – a lively presence particularly in the first half 7

Harry Chapman – an erratic afternoon from the winger, who did some good things but was the first player subbed 6

Andy Cook – no goal for him and not many chances 6

Substitutes:

Thierry Nevers (for Chapman, 67) – made a good impact from the bench 6

Ciaran Kelly (for Banks, 85) – N/A

Matt Derbyshire (for Walker, 85) – N/A

Ryan East (for Gilliead, 90) – N/A

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Cook, 90) – N/A