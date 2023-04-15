Sam Stubbs scored in the first five minutes and the visitors controlled the game from there, closing out a win manager Mark Hughes described as “strtaight-forward”.
Harry Lewis – a couple of faintly erratic moments but another clean sheet for him 6
Brad Halliday – defended solidly and got forward for a good headed chance too 7
Sam Stubbs – the goal that set the game up for Bradford only undermined slightly by an unpunished defensive slip 7
Romoney Crichlow – kept Rochdale's forwards quiet 7
Liam Ridehalgh – good performance by the left-back 7
Richie Smallwood – his set-piece delivery made the difference and was part of a strong all-round performance 8
Alex Gilliead – steady in midfield 6
Scott Banks – another goal for the winger, albeit with the help of a deflection 7
Jamie Walker – a lively presence particularly in the first half 7
Harry Chapman – an erratic afternoon from the winger, who did some good things but was the first player subbed 6
Andy Cook – no goal for him and not many chances 6
Substitutes:
Thierry Nevers (for Chapman, 67) – made a good impact from the bench 6
Ciaran Kelly (for Banks, 85) – N/A
Matt Derbyshire (for Walker, 85) – N/A
Ryan East (for Gilliead, 90) – N/A
Emmanuel Osadebe (for Cook, 90) – N/A
Not used: Doyle, Bola.