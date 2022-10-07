News you can trust since 1754
No fresh injury worries for Blackburn Rovers ahead of Rotherham United visit

Blackburn Rovers have no fresh injury worries for the visit of Rotherham United.

By Ben McKenna
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:42 pm

Rovers came through the midweek defeat at Cardiff without picking up any issues.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said that midfielders Clinton Mola and Adam Wharton will be involved in the matchday squad after recent injuries.

Defender Sam Barnes is the only absentee as he recovers from a knee injury.

New Rotherham boss Matt Taylor will assess defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy ahead of his first away game in charge.

The Arsenal loanee suffered from cramp at the end of the Millers’ 1-1 draw with Millwall on Wednesday.

Taylor has said he will freshen up several areas of the pitch after an emotional few weeks following the exit of popular boss Paul Warne.

Wing-back Peter Kioso has returned to training after a groin injury and will play in the reserves next week.

