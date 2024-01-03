No 'panic' from Hull City manager Liam Rosenior - but a January transfer window hint and warning to his defenders

A CALM and thoughtful manager, Liam Rosenior’s insistence that now is not the time to ‘panic’ for Hull City is typically measured and in character.

The league table after the New Year’s Day action is always a handy guide and while the Tigers find themselves outside of the top six by a point, there is plenty to look forward to.

Even accounting for a 3-1 loss at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, City’s fifth in their last eight matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosenior, whose side’s break for the FA Cup this weekend is perhaps well timed, stressed: "When we win, we're not the best team in the world and when we lose, we're not the worst team in the world. We're somewhere in between and it's a constant process of working within that.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior applauds the visiting fans at the Sky Bet Championship match against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

"For me, there's no crisis or panic.

"If we'd come to Sheffield Wednesday and won, we wouldn't all of a sudden have been guaranteed to win the play-offs, so we've just got to keep working and stay really grounded and focussed on the job in hand.

"What we have to do is look over 26 games and we're a point outside the play-offs, so we're still in a really strong position with a really strong foundation and it's my job to hopefully take that foundation into something tangible."

City intend to be active in the market this month and are in discussions to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson on loan. Hull have also been linked with a move for his Clarets’ team-mate Anass Zaroury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rosenior admits that his most pertinent concern at the moment surrounds his side’s disappointing recent defensive statistics and it could see him look to address things in the window.