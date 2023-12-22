No questioning who tops players ratings as Bradford City ease to 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster Rovers (3-5-2)
Ian Lawlor – one good save from Alex Gilliead 6
Owen Bailey – decent defensive performance 6
Tom Anderson – struggled to contain Andy Cook at times 5
Joseph Olowu – covered well to stop an attack only for Bradford to score from the corner 6
Tom Nixon – unable to make inroads down the right 6
Ben Close – some decent passes but unable to take a grip on the midfield 6
Harrison Biggins – unable to have an impact 5
Tommy Rowe – not at his best 5
Jack Senior – put in a good performance down the left 6
Joe Ironside – led the line really well and scored a good goal 7
Mo Faal – showed glimpses when he dropped into midfield 7
Substitutes:
Jamie Sterry (for Nixon, 60) – Rovers improved when he and Luke Molyneux came on, but nowhere near enough 5
Luke Molyneux (for Biggins, 60) – see above 5
Jack Goodman (for Senior, 83) – N/A
Will Flint (for Rowe, 83) – N/A
Not used: Jones, Hurst, Kuleya.
Bradford City (3-5-2)
Harry Lewis – at fault for Ironside's goal 5
Jonathan Tomkinson – some good defensive moments and a crowd favourite 7
Matty Platt – missed a good chance 6
Ciaran Kelly – a slide tackle on Cook was his highlight 7
Brad Halliday – his backpass played a part in Doncaster's goal but he started the move for Bradford's third 6
Alex Gilliead – hard-working and unflashy as usual 6
Richie Smallwood – showed his quality as usual 7
Jamie Walker – bossed the game in midfield 8
Lewis Richards – some flashes of quality 7
Tyler Smith – into double figures for the campaign 7
Andy Cook – two goals scored, one made in an excellent performance 9
Substitutes:
Alex Pattison (for Walker, 70) – did a steady job 5
Emmanuel Osadebe (for Smith, 85) – N/A
Ash Taylor (for Taylor, 90+6) – N/A.
Not used: Doyle, Oduor, Oliver, Derbyshire.
