No questioning who tops players ratings as Bradford City ease to 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers

Andy Cook led the way as Bradford City comfortably outplayed Doncaster Rovers in their pre-Christmas Yorkshire derby.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 22:19 GMT
Cook scored twice and made the other as the Bantams came from behind to win 3-1.

Doncaster Rovers (3-5-2)

Ian Lawlor – one good save from Alex Gilliead 6

MAN OF THE MATCH: Bradford City v striker Andy CookMAN OF THE MATCH: Bradford City v striker Andy Cook
Owen Bailey – decent defensive performance 6

Tom Anderson – struggled to contain Andy Cook at times 5

Joseph Olowu – covered well to stop an attack only for Bradford to score from the corner 6

Tom Nixon – unable to make inroads down the right 6

Ben Close – some decent passes but unable to take a grip on the midfield 6

Harrison Biggins – unable to have an impact 5

Tommy Rowe – not at his best 5

Jack Senior – put in a good performance down the left 6

Joe Ironside – led the line really well and scored a good goal 7

Mo Faal – showed glimpses when he dropped into midfield 7

Substitutes:

Jamie Sterry (for Nixon, 60) – Rovers improved when he and Luke Molyneux came on, but nowhere near enough 5

Luke Molyneux (for Biggins, 60) – see above 5

Jack Goodman (for Senior, 83) – N/A

Will Flint (for Rowe, 83) – N/A

Not used: Jones, Hurst, Kuleya.

Bradford City (3-5-2)

Harry Lewis – at fault for Ironside's goal 5

Jonathan Tomkinson – some good defensive moments and a crowd favourite 7

Matty Platt – missed a good chance 6

Ciaran Kelly – a slide tackle on Cook was his highlight 7

Brad Halliday – his backpass played a part in Doncaster's goal but he started the move for Bradford's third 6

Alex Gilliead – hard-working and unflashy as usual 6

Richie Smallwood – showed his quality as usual 7

Jamie Walker – bossed the game in midfield 8

Lewis Richards – some flashes of quality 7

Tyler Smith – into double figures for the campaign 7

Andy Cook – two goals scored, one made in an excellent performance 9

Substitutes:

Alex Pattison (for Walker, 70) – did a steady job 5

Emmanuel Osadebe (for Smith, 85) – N/A

Ash Taylor (for Taylor, 90+6) – N/A.

Not used: Doyle, Oduor, Oliver, Derbyshire.

