No video nasty for Joe Ironside as Doncaster Rovers striker continues love affair with cups

A SPELL in the video analysis room with his manager has worked out rather nicely for Doncaster Rovers top-scorer Joe Ironside.

The experienced frontman is just one goal shy of reaching double figures - with the Christmas decorations not yet up - following his extra-time winner in Tuesday’s 2-1 Roses success at Accrington Stanley in an FA Cup first-round replay.

It continued Ironside’s love affair with cup football. He netted in Rovers’ EFL Cup tie with Everton on August 30, having also famously scored the winner for former club Cambridge United in a huge FA Cup shock at Newcastle in January 2022.

On the benefits of an autumnal analysis session in the video suite with Grant McCann, Ironside said: “We did it not too long back to be fair. We just went through goals I’d scored throughout my career and discussed them and he showed me where I was.

"It’s keeping to remind yourself of how you score those goals and making sure you are there.

"I just want to keep following processes and making sure I am in the right position to score and the chances will come and making sure I will put them away.”

Rovers’ victory helped in the redemption process following their poor defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. They return to league action at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday week.

Ironside added: “We have shown throughout the season that we can bounce back from poor performances and results.

"We all know that we weren’t good enough as a team on Saturday. But the beauty of football is that you have got a game three days later and it was a great chance to try and rectify things and put in a better performance and we did.

"We did not make the best of starts by conceding early. Bur credit to everyone, they have dug in and kept repeating the processes and then eventually in extra-time, we have broken them down and got the winner."Meanwhile, McCann earmarked praise for Richard Wood after his side’s progression into round two and felt it was the veteran’s best performance since arriving at the club in the summer.

The 38-year-old, who has been sidelined by a nagging calf issue for virtually the whole of the autumn so far, completed his first full game since September 2.

In the event, he played for 120 minutes as Rovers booked a second-round date with McCann’s former club Peterborough United in the Fens on December 2.

On ex-Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday stalwart Wood, McCann said: "That was his best performance since he has been here without a shadow of a doubt.

"That’s what Woody can bring. He has been unfortunate with that little calf injury he has had."

Rovers' League Two derby encounter at home to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City has been brought forward to Friday, December 22.

The game at the Eco-Power Stadium will kick off at 7.45pm.