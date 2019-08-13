Non-league round-up: FC Halifax Town surrender top spot, defeat for Harrogate Town

Mark Harris’s goal 12 minutes from time saw 10-man Wrexham beat FC Halifax Town 1-0 and end their perfect start to the National League season.

After a battling display, Town looked to have been handed the advantage when Jake Lawlor was sent-off with a quarter of the game remaining.

But all Halifax’s hard graft was undone when Harris popped up to put the hosts in front and inflict The Shaymen’s first defeat of the campaign.

Wrexham started very well, with crosses flashing through the box, Harris’s low shot held by Sam Johnson, and the Town keeper reacting superbly to tip over Nathan Clarke’s blocking header, which forced three successive corners.

There were glimpses of what The Shaymen were capable of going forward, such as Cameron King’s deflected shot after a burst into the box and one-two with Tobi Sho-Silva, but they were too fleeting.

Johnson produced a magnificent save low to his right to keep out Devonte Redmond’s shot a few minutes after the restart.

Then, for the second away game in succession, Town’s hosts were reduced to 10-men when Lawlor was dismissed for bring ing down Sho-Silva, who was running in on goal from Jerome Binnom-Williams’s long pass upfield.

That meant Town had more time on the ball and could get up the pitch easier, as evidenced when King let fly from 30 yards and nearly found the net.

But the hosts took the lead, ironically at the time when they had looked least likely to score, when Harris cleverly dinked the ball over the onrushing Johnson from 12 yards.

Harrogate Town fell to a 2-0 defeat to former Football League side Notts County.

The game hinged on the 45th-minute dismissal of Will SMith for deliberate handball with Kristian Dennis firing home the spot-kick.

Enzio Boldewijn put the game out of Harrogate’s reach on 88 minutes.

In National League North, York City won 3-0 at Blyth Spartans, while Farsley Celtic suffered a 3-0 home loss to Southport, but Bradford Park Avenue earned a 1-1 draw at Gateshead.

Guiseley made it three wins out of four, with an impressive 3-1 victory against Spennymoor Town.