Non-league striker who was forced to become makeshift goalkeeper produces outstanding display and saves two penalties in Buildbase FA Trophy

STAND-IN GOALKEEPER: Liversedge striker Joe Walton. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

Liversedge forward Joe Walton put on the goalkeeper shirt just after the half-hour mark in last weekend's clash with Clitheroe when Jordan Porter was sent off for a foul on an opposition attacker.

With no substitute goalkeeper, Walton was forced to put the gloves on and pulled off a string of fine second-half saves as 10-man Liversedge managed to take the game to penalties.

The game finished 1-1 after first-half goals from Sedge's Gavin Allott and Cole Lonsdale's 24th-minute penalty as the contest went straight to penalties at full time.

Walton was the surprise hero between the sticks and went on to save two penalties, and score one himself, in a dramatic penalty shootout.