Boreham Wood 2 Harrogate Town 4 - Bad start overcome as Town rediscover winning feeling

HARROGATE TOWN produced a fine display in North London as they beat Boreham Wood.

Simon Weaver’s team recovered from falling behind early on to record a 4-2 success, their first win in three following defeat to Leyon Orient and a home stalemate with Wrexham.

It was against the run of play when the hosts took a 10th-minute lead, Gozie Ugwu stooping to net at the near post.

Harrogate were soon level, Joe Leesley crossing for George Thomson to nod home. Harrogate grabbed the next goal six minutes after the resumption when Aaron Williams charged down Ryan Huddart’s attempted clearance and the ball rebounded into the net.

Leesley then saw Femi Ilesanmi divert his driven low cross into his own net before Chesterfield loanee Ugwu gave the Londoners hope on the hour-mark with a stunning long-range strike, but substitute Jack Emmett wrapped things up, gliding past a defender 30 yards from goal then placing a shot beyond Huddart.

Boreham Wood: Huddart, Ilesanmi, Parry, Stephens, Shakes, Champion, Umerah (Shaibu 75), Murtagh, Fyfield, Ugwu, Connor Smith (Thomas 59). Unused substitutes: Balcombe, Ndiaye, Gibbs.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Burrell, Howe, Langmead, Kitching, Falkingham, Kerry (Emmett 38), Thomson, Leesley, Muldoon (Beck 70), Williams. Unused substitutes: Cracknell, Knowles, Agnew.

Referee: W Finnie (England).