Bromley v FC Halifax Town - Shaymen boss Jamie Fullarton targets improvements

FC HALIFAX TOWN head to Bromley aiming for their first win in seven games with manager Jamie Fullarton admitting there is room for improvement from his players.

Having drawn four of their last six games, including against table-toppers Leyton Orient and high-flying Wrexham, the Shaymen sit 10th after 13 games and are currently four points off a play-off place.

They have also taken a point against Sutton and Fylde, who both finished in the play-offs last season, and Fullarton is encouraged by how Town have fared against some of the league’s big boys.

“I’m a big believer in repeated behaviours or actions generating repeated outcomes,” said Fullarton. “We’re looking at performance and the intricate details of in-possession and out-of-possession.

“There’s a lot of pleasing aspects but there’s loads of room to improve, and that’s pleasing. We have been going toe-to-toe, and competing, having played seven or eight of the top 10.”

“That doesn’t mean we’ve won all the games or even taken a point, because we lost to Hartlepool and Salford.

“But what it shows is that with us knowing and believing there’s lots of room to improve in and what we are looking to achieve, then that’s the exciting part, that’s the pleasing part, because if we can compete and continue to compete, and hold our own and always be in the game, like we have been in every game other than the discrepancy at Maidenhead, then we will continue to improve.

“This group of players, their attitude and mentality towards what we do on a weekly basis, means there’s a willingness amongst them to listen, learn and improve, so it’s progression.”

When asked how much room for improvement remained in his squad, the Town boss said: “We’re not at marginal gains yet. Marginal gains are the subtleties and the real detail. I still think we’ve got brute force to improve in, in all aspects, with and without the ball.

“In every area I still think there’s a real growth spurt to come, before I then have to look as a manager at marginal gains.”

Town will welcome back winger Matty Kosylo from suspension at Bromley, but will be without captain Matty Brown. Recently injured duo Michael Duckworth and Josh Staunton returned to the bench against Fylde on Tuesday but are not thought to be back to full fitness yet.

When asked if he would have more options available than he had against Fylde, Fullarton said: “As things stand, at the moment, no. At the moment, the group is the group. Obviously we’ve had various injuries and suspensions, which means we are short on options.

“But, Tuesday night showed that with the group, when they’ve been given the opportunity, the performance shows the group’s getting stronger and, when called upon, they’re willing to step up.”