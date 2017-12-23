FC Halifax Town 4 Chester 0: Shaymen romp to four-goal victory

FC Halifax Town handed out a Christmas stuffing to Chester as they recorded back-to-back wins with a 4-0 victory at the Shay.

Tom Denton, Scott McManus, Danny Clarke and Josh Macdonald put Town into a commanding 4-0 half-time lead as Halifax scored four goals in a match for the first time this season.

Halifax produced some of their best football of the season to blow away the visitors, who could not live with their verve and vigour.

From the outstanding Macdonald’s low cross, Jake Hibbs missed his kick before Clarke’s shot was headed off the line, but Denton nodded in at the far post from Josh Wilde’s dinked cross.

But by the time McManus doubled Town’s lead just before the half-hour mark, the game looked over.

McManus’ rising shot into the top corner capped a superb move that was quick passing release Cliff Moyo down the right, and his cross was nodded down to Clarke by Denton before McManus’ finish.

Clarke then met Macdonald’s cross with a delightful flick header into the far corner as more statuesque Chester defending was punished.

But the away side’s frailties were even more brutally exposed when Halifax added a fourth from a Chester corner, as Johnson’s quick throw found Hibbs, and Macdonald finished coolly under Horby for his first goal for the club after racing onto a perfectly-weighted through ball.

The second-half had a lot to live up to, and Town’s pace did drop after such an exhilarating first-half, but they remained in control.

Halifax: Johnson, Moyo, Brown, Garner, Wilde, Macdonald (Tomlinson 74), Clarke (Oliver 87), Collins, Hibbs, McManus, Denton (Waring 90). Subs not used: Nicholson, Duckworth.

Chester: Hornby, Gough, McCombe, Astles, Dawson (White 46), Hall-Johnson, James (Mahon 46), Udoh, Jones, Shaw, Akintunde. Subs not used: Halls, Hannah, Rowe-Turner.

Referee: Glen Hart