FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors: Shaymen offered chance to pull further away from trouble

FC HALIFAX TOWN can take a giant step towards safety today by beating the only side in the bottom four with a genuine chance of survival.

With eight games remaining, the Shaymen sit seven points clear of fourth-bottom Solihull Moors in the table. The Yorkshire club also boasts a superior goal difference.

Victory today, therefore, will open up a double figure advantage for Jamie Fullarton’s men over the Midlands outfit.

Halifax certainly won’t lack confidence after taking 11 points from their last five games – a run that has coincided with the arrival of Fullarton.

The 43-year-old succeeded Billy Heath on February 20 and was in the stand as his new charges ended a near two-month wait for a league win by beating Hartlepool United 2-0.

Since then, Woking and Dagenham & Redbridge have been beaten by the Shaymen, who have also drawn with Eastleigh and Guiseley.

SUDDEN IMPACT: New FC Halifax Town boss Jamie Fullarton.

Key man Matt Kosylo believes Fullarton deserves huge credit for turning round a campaign that had gone badly awry since the heady days of September when the club briefly spent time in the play-off places.

“He is very professional and very organised,” said Kosylo, who with eight goals to his name trails only Tom Denton in the goalscoring charts. “He knows a lot about the opposition which we take into games.

“He has set his standards and set his rules out and we all respect that. Obviously, it is making a difference on the pitch.

“Every manager is different, just like every player is different. He has come in with new methods and I really like it.

“He knows what he wants, and the players have taken to it.

“I think it is something that is probably going to take the club on as a whole, having those rules and policies around the place.”

Even allowing for Halifax’s impressive return to form under Fullarton, today will not be easy due to Solihull having also improved under manager Mark Yates.

When the former Cheltenham Town chief took charge in November, Moors were rock bottom of the table and seemed destined for the drop.

However, a run of 21 games since then that has brought just six defeats and seven victories means Moors head to The Shay knowing victory could bring an escape from the relegation zone.

Halifax won the corresponding fixture in August thanks to an Adam Morgan strike.